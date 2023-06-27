[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.]

[Content warning: This article deals with the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide Lifeline at 988, visit 988lifeline.org or text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have issued an alert for a man believed to be suicidal or homicidal.

They’re urging residents not to approach Joseph Rose III, 40, who was last seen at a home in the 3400 block of West 50th Street in Cleveland.

Rose is described as a white man standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes and neck and body tattoos.

He was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blue polo shirt.

Rose has an “extensive” history of felony charges, police said Tuesday.

Cuyahoga County court records show Rose has, in the past six years, pleaded guilty to several felony counts including drug trafficking, domestic violence, passing bad checks and forgery.