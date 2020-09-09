Cleveland Police Foundation collecting donations for families of fallen officers

*Watch our latest report on arrests made in connection to the death of Detective Skernivitz in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Foundation is collecting donations for the families of Detective James Skernivitz and Patrolman Nicholas Sabo.

Skernivitz, 53, was shot and killed while working undercover on the city’s west side on September 3. Sabo also took his own life that night, according to officials.

The non-profit has already designated funds from its Heroes Fund for the families of both officers. However, they’re now asking for help from the community.

“Here is a chance for everyone in Cleveland and the County to helping police officers’ families in need,” says Foundation Chair Grant Dinner. “When police officers lose their lives—no matter what the cause—the Cleveland Police Foundation is there for the families. Today, we are announcing a special fundraising effort for the Skernivitz and Sabo families.”

To make a donation, visit www.clevelandpolicefoundation.org or you can mail a check to: Cleveland Police Foundation, Heroes Fund for Skernivitz and Sabo Families, 2301 Payne Avenue, Suite 201, Cleveland OH 44114.

