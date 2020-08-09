Cleveland police: Firefighters rescue man hanging from building by parachute

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a man who said he jumped out of a plane got stuck on a building early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a building near the intersection of E. 13th Street and Chester Avenue around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 35-year-old man hanging approximately forty feet in the air. Police say he was entangled in a parachute that was stuck on the parking garage.

Cleveland firefighters tactically rescued the man from the side of the building.

He sustained a broken ankle and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The man told officers he and four other friends had jumped from a plane. The others reportedly landed safely in the park.

Police say the location of the man’s jump remains under investigation.

