CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police and the Cleveland Division of Fire are joining forces to help the city’s homeless.

They’re hosting a “Fill the Truck” shoe drive on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association on West 58th Street.

Firefighters and officers from the community relations division stopped by FOX 8 on Wednesday to collect our donations. They have about 500 pair of new or gently-used shoes, but the goal is 3,000.

“We need shoes. We just need 3,000 shoes to get to our goal to give to the homeless community,” said Officer Freddy Diaz. “Adult shoes, tennis shoes, boots, casual shoes, we’ll take them all.”