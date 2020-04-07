Multiple injuries in Kinsman crash in Cleveland

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the occupants of the vehicle had been shot. Cleveland police later issued a correction.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating a car crash.

It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened at E. 79th St. and Kinsman Rd. when a vehicle hit a pole.

One of the people inside the car was thrown from the vehicle.

Cleveland EMS says there were three people in the car, two men and one woman.

They transported a 30-year-old male in critical condition, a 19-year-old male in critical condition, and a 22-year-old female in serious condition.