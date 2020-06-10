Cleveland police find man shot in stolen vehicle following crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found in a stolen car that crashed Tuesday.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, members of the Cuyahoga Heights Police Department were involved in a chase of a stolen vehicle.

When the vehicle crashed, they called Cleveland Police for assistance.

The car crashed at 4600 Heidtman Parkway around 5:30 a.m.

Police say officers found a shooting victim in the car.

A man had been shot in the chest.

He died at the hospital.

Witnesses saw other people running from the scene of the crash.

Police do not know if the man was shot by other people in the vehicle or if the man had been shot in another location.

If you have any information that can help, call police.

