Cleveland police detectives look for suspects in violent gas station assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police detectives are looking for suspects in an assault and theft at a gas station.
It happened on July 30 at the Q’s Gas and Go in the 4300 block of Clark Ave.
Police say two women pulled up to a gas pump and were attacked when they got out of the vehicle.
Surveillance video shows while the women were being assaulted, one suspect took a wallet out of their vehicle.
If you recognize anyone in the photos, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.
