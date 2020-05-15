Cleveland police cruiser struck while assisting at scene of car crash on I-71

1  of  4
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after an officer’s cruiser was struck while on the scene of another accident.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on I-71 North between W. 130th and W. 150th.

The officer was reportedly waiting for a tow truck when his cruiser was hit, causing it to spin around and end up in the grass.

Cleveland EMS says two men were taken to the hospital for their injuries. One is listed in stable condition and the other in serious condition.

It does not appear the officer involved was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.

