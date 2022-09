CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – At least one person was hurt in a multi-car crash that involved Cleveland police.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. on Friday near Shaker Boulevard and East 116th Street.

FOX 8 PHOTO

FOX 8 PHOTO

FOX 8 PHOTO

FOX 8 PHOTO

A FOX 8 crew counted at least three vehicles involved. At least one police cruiser was damaged.

We’re told one person had minor injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.