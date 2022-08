Fox 8 Photo

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland Police cruiser was involved in an early morning crash.

The 2-vehicle accident happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue.

It’s not clear what lead up to the incident.

The driver of the other car was taken to a local hospital. EMS said the 32-year-old is in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened.