CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for the person who fired shots at their crime scene van overnight.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2023, near Martin Luther King Junior Blvd. and Superior Avenue.

No officers were hurt, according to police.

Officials say the suspect’s vehicle was found about a half-hour later on Guthrie Avenue. The vehicle was burned up, but the shooter was nowhere to be found.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.