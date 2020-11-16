Cleveland police continue to investigate 6 homicides that took place over the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department is continuing to investigate a number of homicides that occurred between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon in the city.

Here is the information the police department has released so far about the victims and potential suspects:

Friday, Nov. 13

9 a.m. — Police were called to the 3400 block of East 134th Street, after a man was reported shot and lying in a driveway. The 63-year-old man, who was reportedly shot in the abdomen, was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses at the scene said they saw a man exit a blue vehicle, walk up to the victim and shoot him. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.

11 a.m. — A man was reportedly shot in the parking lot of the Little Eagle Food Market on East 93rd Street, prompting an emergency response. The 31-year-old victim was reportedly taken by EMS to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Unknown time — After a man was found shot in the chest at the 7600 block of Colgate Avenue, police responded to the scene. The 18-year-old was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police are looking for an unknown male suspect in the incident. Detectives report that the victim was shot in a vehicle and was pushed out onto the street.

Saturday, Nov. 14

12:45 a.m. — Officers were called to an apartment building at the 1500 block of Ansel Road after someone was reportedly shot. Upon arrival, police found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest inside an apartment. He and another injured man were taken to MetroHealth, where he was pronounced deceased. Police reported that the men had been partying in the apartment with other people, when some men pushed their way inside and a fight broke out, causing the man to be shot.

9:05 a.m. — Police responded to the 9300 block of Manor Ave. Saturday after an 83-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her home. Sources close to the case say relatives went to check on her Saturday morning and found her unresponsive. A bullet hole was found in a window of the home. Authorities reported her deceased at the scene.

9:15 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times and found on the corner of East 116th St and Superior Avenue. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police report that the victim was involved in a fight outside of a bar when another person shot him. Police are looking for a 30-year-old male suspect.

No arrests have been made in any of these incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to reach out to the Cleveland Police Department.

There were multiple other non-lethal shootings that took place throughout the weekend as well, including a police officer who was shot.

