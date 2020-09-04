Cleveland police chief: Officer gave his life trying to protect the city

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said an officer killed in the line of duty Thursday evening was trying to protect our city.

Chief Williams and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson gave a statement early Friday morning after a 25-year veteran of the department passed away following a shooting on the city’s west side. The officer’s identity was not released.

A second person also died in the shooting, which happened in the area of West 65th and Storer at around 10 p.m.

Mayor Jackson offered his condolences to the officer’s family.

Chief Williams said Cleveland lost “one of its finest.” “He was out doing what all police officers do — trying to protect the people of our city and he gave his life.”

The chief said police are still looking for a suspect or suspects in the case. Anyone who may have heard or seen anything in that area is asked to please call 911, Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME, or the homicide unit at 216-623-5464.

Chief Williams asked for prayers for the officer’s family, the department and the City of Cleveland.

Sources told the I-Team the car the officer was in was shot several times and he crashed. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away.

No further information was immediately released about the second person who was killed.

