Cleveland Police: Bullet grazes man’s head, hits TV at his home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police report a man was grazed by a bullet last night in his home.

Multiple shots were fired into the house, police said, and one bullet nicked the 76-year-old man’s head before striking his TV.

EMS did report to the scene at the 1000 block of East 78th Street for the minor injury, but was refused, police said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: