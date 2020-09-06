Cleveland police asking for public’s help solving murder of Detective James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of Detective James Skernivitz.

The veteran officer was working undercover in the area of West 65th and Storer Avenue when he was shot and killed Thursday night. According to the I-TEAM, he was inside a vehicle with an informant when it happened.

That individual has been identified as Scott Dingess, 50. He also died in the shooting.

Police Seek the Public’s Help for Information in Officer, Citizen’s Murder. Call 216-622-6842 with Tips. https://t.co/urERyiieKk — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 6, 2020

Police said three persons of interest were identified in connection to the case, however, charges have not yet been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI tip line at 216-622-6842. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

