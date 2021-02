CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

According to the department, Alaina Camacho was last seen at her home on East 149th Street.

She is 5’3″ and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be in the area of Lorain, Ohio.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 216-623-5418 or 216-621-1234.