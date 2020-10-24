Cleveland police asking for public’s help finding missing 14-year-old boy

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing.

According to the department, De’Von Edgerson left his home on Melba Avenue and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a du-rag and a red/black puma bookbag.

Police said he has a history of mental health issues. His mother is concerned he may harm himself.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 216-623-5000.

