Cleveland police asking for public’s help finding missing 14-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing.
According to the department, De’Von Edgerson left his home on Melba Avenue and hasn’t been seen since.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a du-rag and a red/black puma bookbag.
Police said he has a history of mental health issues. His mother is concerned he may harm himself.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 216-623-5000.
