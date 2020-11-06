Cleveland police asking for public’s help finding missing 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help finding a 13-year-old boy.

According to a police report, Jeramiah Foster’s mother reported him missing on November 3. She told officers he took the trash out and was then picked up by a 27-year-old man, who he is not supposed to be hanging out with. The boy hasn’t been seen since.

Jeramiah is 4’11”, weighs 108 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was said to be wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-623-5000.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: