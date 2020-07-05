1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 6 p.m.

Cleveland police asking for public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Cleveland Division of Police

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to the department, Emani Jackson left her house on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Her family says her cellphone pinged to the Public Square area of downtown but when officers went there to look, they could not locate her.

She was last wearing a purple shirt with polka dots and light purple shorts.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police at 216-623-5000.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral