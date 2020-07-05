Cleveland police asking for public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to the department, Emani Jackson left her house on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Her family says her cellphone pinged to the Public Square area of downtown but when officers went there to look, they could not locate her.

She was last wearing a purple shirt with polka dots and light purple shorts.

Anyone with information should call Cleveland police at 216-623-5000.

