CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing.
According to the department, Emani Jackson left her house on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. Her family says her cellphone pinged to the Public Square area of downtown but when officers went there to look, they could not locate her.
She was last wearing a purple shirt with polka dots and light purple shorts.
Anyone with information should call Cleveland police at 216-623-5000.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Cleveland police asking for public’s help finding missing 12-year-old girl
- South Euclid police officer rescues dog from hot car, owner charged for cruelty to animals
- I-TEAM: Police investigating after 16-year-old boy shot in Cleveland
- Expectant mother beats COVID-19, goes on to give birth to healthy triplets
- Woman turns 100, shares advice in trying year: “Love everybody”