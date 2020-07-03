Cleveland police asking for public’s help finding driver who hit and killed motorcyclist

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help finding a driver involved in a fatal hit-skip on July 1.

According to the department, it happened around 2:25 a.m. at Corlett Avenue and East 130th Street.

A 29-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck by an SUV that fled the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as silver or light colored and may have noticeable damage, mostly to the right passenger side.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 216-623-5295 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.