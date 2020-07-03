1  of  5
Breaking News
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Cleveland police asking for public’s help finding driver who hit and killed motorcyclist

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help finding a driver involved in a fatal hit-skip on July 1.

According to the department, it happened around 2:25 a.m. at Corlett Avenue and East 130th Street.

A 29-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck by an SUV that fled the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as silver or light colored and may have noticeable damage, mostly to the right passenger side.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 216-623-5295 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral