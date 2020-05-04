Cleveland police asking for information on missing man who may have been kidnapped

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help locating a missing man who reportedly may have been kidnapped.

According to a police report, Gregory DeVaughn, 41, of Parma Heights, was reported missing Sunday after his vehicle was found on the side of Interstate 490 west at Interstate 71.

During the incident, the woman who reported him missing “mentioned ransom and kidnapping, though she was not certain,” according to the report.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5218.