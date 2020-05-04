1  of  2
Breaking News
Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine Stay Safe Ohio order through May 29 Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Cleveland police asking for information on missing man who may have been kidnapped

News
Posted: / Updated:

Gregory B. DeVaughn (Photo Credit: Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help locating a missing man who reportedly may have been kidnapped.

According to a police report, Gregory DeVaughn, 41, of Parma Heights, was reported missing Sunday after his vehicle was found on the side of Interstate 490 west at Interstate 71.

During the incident, the woman who reported him missing “mentioned ransom and kidnapping, though she was not certain,” according to the report.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5218.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News