Cleveland police are looking for a missing man with schizophrenia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 57-year-old man diagnosed with low-functioning schizophrenia.

Police say Isaiah Spralling has been missing since April 7 around 10 p.m.

He was given a ride home from the hospital by a ride service that night and dropped off at the wrong address in the 600 block of East 105th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.