CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to locate 2 missing children.

Lailaha Workman, 15 and her brother, A’Keem Walley, 11 were reported missing by their mother who said that they left their home in the 2600 block of East 68th Street on May 10 and have not returned, according to police.

(Courtesy Cleveland police)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the children is asked to call 911 or 216-621-1234.