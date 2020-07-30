Cleveland police searching for mom and son who were reported missing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help locating a mother and son who were reported missing Wednesday.
According to the department, Samantha Adkins, 31, and Robert Adkins, 11, were last seen in the 3400 block of W. 136th Street.
Police say Samantha left a relative’s house after telling them she was going to meet a man she had met online.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5118 or 216-621-1234.
