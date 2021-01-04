Cleveland police asking for help locating missing, endangered 63-year-old man

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help locating a 63-year-old man who is considered endangered.

According to a police report, Stafford Nance left his home on E. 145th St. on Dec. 30 and hasn’t been heard from since. His sister says he has schizophrenia and takes medication.

Nance is 5’11, weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey coat.

Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5000.

