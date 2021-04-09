Cleveland police asking for help in investigation of missing 17-year-old girl found dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help in the homicide investigation of a missing 17-year-old girl found dead in a field near East 107th Street and Elk Avenue.

According to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner, the victim is identified as Hershewana Rias.

Police responded to a call on April 8 around 11:30 a.m. where they say she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rias had multiple gunshot wounds, according to members of the homicide unit.

No witnesses or suspects have been identified.

Rias went missing back in April 2019 when she was last seen in the area of East 149th Street and Westropp Avenue in Cleveland.

Fox 8 and Amanda Berry featured Rias as a Missing Person in May 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.