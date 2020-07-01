Cleveland police asking for help finding missing 14-year-old girl

1  of  3
Photo courtesy Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 14-year-old Cleveland girl is missing, police report.

Tashanay Bell was last seen at the 3600 block of East 59th Street on Monday, the girl’s mother reported. The teen was known to be seeing an older man.

Cleveland police are now asking for the public’s help in finding Bell.

Anyone with helpful information regarding this missing persons case should call investigators at 216-621-1234.

