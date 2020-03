CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing male who said to be endangered.

According to the department, John Porst, 27, was reported missing by his girlfriend on Monday. She told police he had made suicidal comments earlier that morning.

Porst was last seen at his mother’s house in Parma. He had left in his silver Toyota Avalon and has not returned.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-623-5000.