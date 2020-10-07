Cleveland police ask for public’s help finding missing mom and baby

Family says she could be in danger

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 22-year-old woman and her 11-month-old.

Mikala Brown was last seen at her mother’s house on East 128th Street in Cleveland on Oct. 1. She left with her daughter, Skylar Weakly.

Mikala Brown (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Police said it’s possible she’s with her ex-boyfriend in the Toledo or Akron areas. Her family said they believe she could be in danger.

Skylar Weakly (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5518 or 216-621-1234.

