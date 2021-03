CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Sophia Gonzalez was reported missing Thursday morning from her home in the West Park neighborhood, according to the police report.

Sophia is 5 foot 4 and about 130 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.