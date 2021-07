CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to find a woman missing from Miles Avenue near East 102nd Street.

Rajih McQueen, 27, was last seen the week of June 20. Cleveland police said her family has not heard from her and they are very worried about her well being.

McQueen drives a 2018 silver Nissan Sentra with license plate JGH 3953.

Anyone with information should call Det. Callahan at 216-623-3138.