Cleveland police ask for help identifying suspects who robbed pharmacy, injured worker











CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help identifying the men who allegedly robbed a pharmacy and injured an employee on Feb. 25.

According to police reports, it happened at just after 1:30 p.m. at Church Square Pharmacy, 7905 Euclid Ave.

When police arrived, an employee said he was behind the counter at a computer when a male walked in wearing a blue mask, black hoodie, black and white shoes and gloves. The suspect pointed a gun at him. The employee ran toward the rear of the business, and the suspect ran after him, hitting him over the top of his head with a gun.

The suspect said: “Don’t run, sit on the ground face down, don’t look at my face. I’ll shoot you.” The employee laid face down on the ground.

A second employee said two additional suspects emptied a locked cabinet and a bin containing narcotic medication. A fourth suspect took an undisclosed amount of cases out of several registers.

Surveillance video shows a light blue van missing the right front hubcaps pulling up in front of 7905 Euclid Ave. It also shows the suspects leaving the pharmacy.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call 216-623-5318. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.