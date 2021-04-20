Cleveland police ask for help finding 11-year-old boy

King Buford Robinson (courtesy: Cleveland police )

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Divison of Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

King Buford Robinson is from Atlanta, Georgia, and is staying with his grandmother, according to police.

He left her house on East 143rd Street at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to walk to the store, but did not return.

The child, described as 5’1″ and weighing 75 lbs., was last seen wearing a red jacket and green camo pants.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to please call 911.

