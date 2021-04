CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the city’s east side Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the 19600 block of Arrowhead Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after a 56-year-old woman was found dead in her kitchen by family members. She had been shot multiple times.

Officials say investigation led to the arrest of the woman’s 27-year-old daughter for the victim’s murder.

This matter remains under investigation.