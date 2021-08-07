Cleveland police arrest suspect in deadly Jefferson Park shooting

**For previous coverage, watch the video below.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned Cleveland Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting at Jefferson Park.

It happened last month, and the shooting also left two other people hurt by gunfire. Homicide detectives filed a complaint charging Tyreon Harvey, 20, in Cleveland Municipal Court.

The complaint does not outline a motive for the shooting. But, it says the suspect “did knowingly shoot” James Jackson.

The shooting happened near the basketball courts, and it also led to a bold move from Councilman Brian Kazy. Kazy said the basketball courts had been attracting gambling and people carrying guns. So, he put coverings over the basketball hoops to keep people from using them until there was a discussion about security at the Park.

Kazy says, days ago, a city crew took the coverings off the hoops.

Just after the shooting, witnesses told the Councilman and FOX 8, they had no idea what led to the gunfire.

The I TEAM has learned homicide investigators were able to review security camera video from the Park as they worked to solve the case.