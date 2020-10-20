Cleveland police arrest men who dropped shooting victim off at the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly shooting.

On Monday, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to University Hospitals in regard to a shooting victim.

A 22-year-old man had been dropped off in a private vehicle.

He had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at UH.

University Heights police stopped that vehicle, and Cleveland detectives arrested two men, ages 26 and 24.

Police say the shooting happened at E. 123 St. and Ohlman Ave.

None of those involved has been identified.

