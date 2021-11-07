Cleveland Police: Arrest made following fatal shooting outside West 25th Street bar

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man was arrested following a fatal shooting outside of a popular West 25th Street bar Saturday morning, the Cleveland Police Department reported.

Police were called to the parking lot of ABC Tavern at 1872 West 25th Street around 2 a.m. for a reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, police said Cleveland EMS pronounced a 31-year-old man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives determined that the 38-year-old suspect and the victim shot at one another in the parking lot following an altercation. Police said other parties were involved in the incident as well. A gun was reportedly found in the parking lot.

The suspect was taken into custody by police and another gun was reportedly discovered where the suspect lives.

Police continue to investigate the incident.