Cleveland police arrest juvenile in connection to armed carjacking of St. Ignatius student

*Watch our report above on a sheriff’s warning about car thefts in the area.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have arrested a juvenile suspect wanted in connection to an armed carjacking of a St. Ignatius High School student.

According to the department, the student was walking back to his SUV near 30th and Monroe on Wednesday when another vehicle with two men inside pulled up.

One of them, who was described as being in his late teens, then got out with a gun and stole the student’s SUV. The victim was not hurt during the incident.

Police said the vehicle has since been recovered. No word on any other suspects at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

