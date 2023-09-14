CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police Third District detectives are investigating two armed robberies this week involving high-powered firearms, one of which happened in broad daylight.

One man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two people, one of whom had an AK-47.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to the scene at East 9th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to a news release from Cleveland Division of Police.

The man told police he came to the location to “sell some items,” according to the report. During the interaction, the suspect left the area and returned with another person.

They both brandished guns and took the man’s property, including a firearm. The suspects also tried but failed to take his car, and instead fled in another car.

Third District detectives are also investigating an armed robbery on Wednesday of a woman robbed at gunpoint while she was pumping gas.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the 900 block of Carnegie Avenue, which is near the East 9th Street intersection.

The woman told police a suspect entered her car through the passenger-side door, and got into the driver’s seat, according to the release.

The suspect tried to drive away and the woman stepped in front of the car to try and stop them. A second person pointed an AK-47 at her.

They fled in the car, heading east on Carnegie Avenue.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to call detectives at 216-623-5318.