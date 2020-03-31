Cleveland police and Ohio National Guard on hand for Cleveland food bank distribution Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There are some changes to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's distribution Tuesday.

It will be a drive-thru distribution from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the City of Cleveland Municipal lot.

They're expecting a large turnout, so Cleveland Police and members of the Ohio National Guard will be on hand to help with traffic control.

The food bank is implementing new safety guidelines:

No walk-up clients

You should not leave your vehicle for any reason. You must be in a vehicle to receive food

Food will be put in the trunk of your car

Your trunk must be empty, due to safety concerns

You must have a photo ID

If you're coming from the east on Route 2 or I-90 westbound, follow Route 2 and use the S. Marginal Exit to get to the Muni Lot.

Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east should travel to East 55th, exit 175. After that, you'll make a right and another immediate right onto S. Marginal.

All other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot.



If you need food assistance, you can call the help center at (216)738-2067. They'll help you find the nearest food distribution to you.