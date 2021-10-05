Cleveland police: Reward offered for information into shooting that left 1 dead, another wounded

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a shooting reportedly left one dead and another critically injured Monday night.

Police said they were flagged down around 10 p.m. near East 31st Street and Central Avenue after a shots were fired in the area. Upon arrival, police said they found a man with gunshot wounds to the chest laying in the street. The victim was reportedly taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a woman, was found with gunshot wounds at a residence at 3300 Central Avenue, police said. She was also taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she is currently confined.

After some investigation, police believe an unknown male shot at the two victims. On scene, police said they learned two groups could have been shooting at one another, but nothing was confirmed and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone who has information to reach out at 216-623-5464. Also, the Crimestoppers tip line at 216-25-CRIME is set up for anonymous information and an up to $5,000 reward could be available.