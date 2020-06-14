Cleveland police: 22-year-old shot, killed in car by man in another vehicle

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the city’s east side Garden Valley neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to E. 70th Street and Kinsman Road around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting between two vehicles.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 22-year-old man, was traveling in a vehicle on Kinsman Road when a man in another vehicle pulled up to the victim’s car and shot at the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say no arrests have been made. This matter remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES FROM FOX 8: