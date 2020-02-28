Cleveland police: 2 children left home alone hospitalized after fire breaks out

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two young children were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Cleveland home Thursday evening.

Police say the incident occurred in the 2400 block of E. 36th Street. The children had been left home alone.

A 2-year-old and 5-year-old were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. EMS says they are currently in stable condition.

Their mother was arrested for child endangerment.

Authorities say the children have been turned over to the care of another family member.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.