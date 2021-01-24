Cleveland police: 19-year-old arrested after driving through yards, punching officer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police said they arrested a 19-year-old Friday night who was reportedly driving irregularly.

According to a police report, the man’s vehicle did damage to multiple yards and other property, and even hit the fence behind the police’s First District.

When officers approached the man, he reportedly threatened them with a hammer, throwing the tool at them. He also punched one officer in the face, headbutted one and bit one.

Officers received medical care and were released. One officer reportedly had a broken nose.

Police said the man was taken to Cuyahoga County Jail.