CLEVELAND (WJW) — An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot while inside a vehicle early Saturday morning, Cleveland police said.

The victim, who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, was found with a gunshot wound in his back around 1:20 a.m. at the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after officers had originally been called to the area for a vehicle crash.

The victim was pronounced dead after being transported to University Hospitals.

Police said they believe an unknown person shot at the victim while he was going west on Woodhill Road.

Those who may have any information about the incident are encouraged to reach out to homicide detectives at 216-623-5464.