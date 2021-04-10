Cleveland police: 11-year-old hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in abdomen

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen.

Officers were called to a residence in the 7800 block of New York Avenue for reports of shots fired, police say.

Authorities say preliminary investigation revealed that shots were fired toward the home.

Officers provided aid to the child on scene. He was then taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect was taken to an an area hospital via private vehicle in critical condition.

At this time both the 11-year-old and the suspect remain hospitalized. Officers are continuing to investigate.