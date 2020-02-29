Cleveland Polar Plunge: Northeast Ohioans dive into Lake Erie to raise money for Special Olympics

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Members of our FOX 8 Family are plunging into Lake Erie Saturday afternoon with fellow Northeast Ohioans.

Special Olympics Ohio athletes, their families, and some of Cleveland’s best plungers are “Freezin’ for a Reason” at Edgewater Park near downtown Cleveland.

Every year Polar Plunge Cleveland challenges thousands of jumpers throughout the state to support Special Olympics by donating, volunteering, acting as a cheerleader and taking the plunge.

Participants obtain monetary pledges before the event, then show up in costume to go for a chilly swim.

Those not brave enough to take the daring dip can still join in on all the fun by registering as “Too Chicken to Plunge” and raising money for the cause, as well as cheering on the jumpers.

This year Special Olympics Ohio hopes to raise $90,000 at the 2020 plunge. Click here to learn more or support the cause.

Special Olympics Ohio is part of the global inclusion movement using sports, health education, and leadership programs to empower people with intellectual disabilities. The organization provides year-round sports training and competition in 18 different sports for nearly 22,000 children and adults.

