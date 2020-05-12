Cleveland Plain Dealer newsroom, union will be dissolved this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Plain Dealer newsroom will soon, effectively, be no more.

Today, the Northeast Ohio Newspaper Guild Local 1 announced that, after 80 years, the union will no longer represent Plain Dealer journalists, as there will soon no longer be any PD journalists to represent.

After a round of brutal cuts in early April left 22 PD journalists unemployed, 14 reporters remained on staff. When most of those reporters were told by management they’d no longer be able to cover any Northeast Ohio news, they asked to be laid off (as seen in the video above).

That left four unionized reporters employed at Northeast Ohio’s largest daily paper. Today, however the Guild announced, those remaining are losing their current positions Friday.

“On May 15, The Plain Dealer will lay off the four remaining reporters, and they have been offered jobs at cleveland.com,” the Guild said in a statement. “The members will be entitled to their earned benefits, including severance pay, whether they accept those jobs or not.”

The Guild said it plans to officially dissolve its PD unit on Sunday.

As of now, cleveland.com — which is owned by Advance Publications, and is a sister publication to the PD — employs nearly 70 journalists, whose work appears online and in the PD print publication. The newspaper still prints seven days a week, but is only available for home delivery Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Read the Guild’s whole statement below: