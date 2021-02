CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Fire investigators in Cleveland are investigating the cause of a fire at Joe De’s Pizzeria.

The fire broke out at Fulton Rd. and Sackett Ave. around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Smoke was pouring out of the building when firefighters arrived on scene.

Roads were closed in the area while firefighters got the fire under control.

It took them about 45 minutes to get the flames knocked down.

The building suffered significant damage.

No word on any injuries.