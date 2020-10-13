Cleveland Pizza Week returns this November touting $8 pies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The pandemic may have taken much from us, but at least it hasn’t taken our pizza. This November, Cleveland Pizza Week is back to help celebrate the pies of Northeast Ohio in full force.

From Nov. 9-15, pizza lovers can score $8 10-inch pizzas from shops around Cleveland and beyond.

Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars below:

3 Palms Pinecrest

Beerhead East Bank

Bier Market/Bar Cento

Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria

Citizen Pie

Citizen Pie Roman Cafe

Danny Boy’s

Dante’s Inferno

Eddie’s Pizzeria

Cerino’s

Market Garden

Mikey’s Pizza

My Pizzeta

Ohio City Pizzeria

Papa Nick’s

Pizza 216

Pizzeria Angie’s

Salted Dough

Sauced Taproom

Sauced Wood Fired Oven

Saucy Brew Works

Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen

Sloppy Bob’s

Southern Tier

Tavern of Little Italy

Teamz Restaurant & Bar

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.

Tony K’s Bar & Grille

Wild Goose

Zeppe’s Pizza

Presented by Cleveland Scene Magazine, participants are encouraged to track their pizza-eating progress through the helpful use of a passport (which should be available in the weeks to come), just as with other events like Cleveland Burger Week.

Eaters who earn four or more stamps on their passports can enter to win a $250 gift certificate.

Find out how to prepare your stomach for Cleveland Pizza Week right here.

