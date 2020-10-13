Cleveland Pizza Week returns this November touting $8 pies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The pandemic may have taken much from us, but at least it hasn’t taken our pizza. This November, Cleveland Pizza Week is back to help celebrate the pies of Northeast Ohio in full force.
From Nov. 9-15, pizza lovers can score $8 10-inch pizzas from shops around Cleveland and beyond.
Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars below:
- 3 Palms Pinecrest
- Beerhead East Bank
- Bier Market/Bar Cento
- Biga Wood Fired Pizzeria
- Citizen Pie
- Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
- Danny Boy’s
- Dante’s Inferno
- Eddie’s Pizzeria
- Cerino’s
- Market Garden
- Mikey’s Pizza
- My Pizzeta
- Ohio City Pizzeria
- Papa Nick’s
- Pizza 216
- Pizzeria Angie’s
- Salted Dough
- Sauced Taproom
- Sauced Wood Fired Oven
- Saucy Brew Works
- Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen
- Sloppy Bob’s
- Southern Tier
- Tavern of Little Italy
- Teamz Restaurant & Bar
- Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
- Tony K’s Bar & Grille
- Wild Goose
- Zeppe’s Pizza
Presented by Cleveland Scene Magazine, participants are encouraged to track their pizza-eating progress through the helpful use of a passport (which should be available in the weeks to come), just as with other events like Cleveland Burger Week.
Eaters who earn four or more stamps on their passports can enter to win a $250 gift certificate.
Find out how to prepare your stomach for Cleveland Pizza Week right here.
